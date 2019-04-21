Atlanta Braves (10-10, third in the NL East) vs. Cleveland Indians (12-8, second in the NL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (2-0, 0.92 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Indians: Shane Bieber (2-0, 1.71 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both Atlanta and Cleveland are looking for a series win with a victory.

The Indians are 6-2 in home games. Cleveland has slugged .323, last in the league. Carlos Santana leads the team with a .524 slugging percentage, including six extra-base hits.

The Braves are 3-4 on the road. Atlanta has a team on-base percentage of .351, good for second in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with a mark of .424. The Braves won the last meeting 8-7. Luke Jackson earned his second victory and Dansby Swanson went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Atlanta. Adam Cimber registered his first loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonys Martin leads the Indians with three home runs and has six RBIs. Jake Bauers is 8-for-34 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Acuna leads the Braves with six home runs and has 16 RBIs. Josh Donaldson is 11-for-37 with four doubles, two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 5-5, .229 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by two runs

Braves: 4-6, .262 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by three runs

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 60-day IL (back), Bradley Zimmer: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Braves Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jonny Venters: 10-day IL (calf), Darren O’Day: 10-day IL (forearm), Mike Foltynewicz: 10-day IL (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

