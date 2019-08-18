Los Angeles Dodgers (82-43, first in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (73-52, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (1-1, 3.21 ERA) Braves: Max Fried (14-4, 3.78 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and Los Angeles will play on Sunday.

The Braves are 35-27 on their home turf. Atlanta’s team on-base percentage of .334 is sixth in the majors. Freddie Freeman leads the club with an OBP of .391.

The Dodgers are 34-27 in road games. Los Angeles has a collective on-base percentage of .337, good for first in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the lineup with a mark of .398. The Braves won the last meeting 4-3. Sean Newcomb earned his sixth victory and Josh Donaldson went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Atlanta. Hyun-Jin Ryu registered his third loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 151 hits and is batting .297. Ozzie Albies is 15-for-41 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 138 hits and is batting .317. Max Muncy is 8-for-40 with two doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .265 batting average, 5.84 ERA, outscored by one run

Dodgers: 7-3, .261 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Braves Injuries: Darren O’Day: (forearm), Grant Dayton: (toe), Austin Riley: (knee), Nick Markakis: (wrist), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring), Dansby Swanson: (foot).

Dodgers Injuries: Ross Stripling: (neck), Rich Hill: (left forearm), Scott Alexander: (forearm), Alex Verdugo: (back), Kike Hernandez: (hand), Tyler White: (upper back), Chris Taylor: (forearm), Kristopher Negron: (nose), Jedd Gyorko: (back), David Freese: (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.