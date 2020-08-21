BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves play the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.
The Braves went 46-30 in division play in 2019. Atlanta batted .258 as a team last season and hit 249 total home runs.
The Phillies went 36-40 in division play in 2019. Philadelphia pitchers had a WHIP of 1.37 last season while striking out 8.6 hitters per game.
The teams meet for the fourth time this year. The season series is tied 2-2.
INJURIES: Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Will Smith: (neck), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (wrist), Ozzie Albies: (right wrist).
Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jose Alvarez: (undisclosed), Adam Haseley: (left wrist).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
