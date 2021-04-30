Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen said NFL players have had the same operation as Calhoun, but was unsure if a baseball player had undergone the same procedure.
“My understanding of it was that not having it removed could have caused more long-term lingering issues,” Hazen said.
“This procedure allows for a quicker healing process, because you wouldn’t be waiting for that tendon to heal. Six-to-eight week range is probably a starting point,” he said.
The 33-year-old Calhoun is hitting .292 with two home runs and five RBIs.
The previous Friday, Calhoun went chasing a foul ball hit by Austin Riley in Atlanta. As Calhoun reached into the stands, the fan made the catch — because the ball was in the seats, there was no interference.
As the fan celebrated and showed off the ball, Calhoun gave him a fist bump and smiled. Calhoun kidded with the fan later in the game.
