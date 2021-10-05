Dodgers fans, in particular, would love that chance. After seven consecutive playoff appearances without a title, Los Angeles’ star-studded team finally broke through for a championship in 2020 without any of the festivities that usually accompany the prize. No champagne in the home clubhouse, no clinching game at Chavez Ravine, and most notable, no parade. Even when the team raised its championship banner this season, only 15,036 were able to attend because of virus protocols.