The players’ pool was nearly $81 million, the third highest behind a record $88 million last year and more than $84 million in 2017.

A share on AL champion Houston was worth $256,030, down from the $262,027 for the Dodgers in 2018 and $259,722 for Los Angeles in 2017.

Full shares were worth $144,025 for St. Louis, $114,367 for the New York Yankees, $37,187 for Minnesota, $36,835 for Tampa Bay. $33,624 for Atlanta, $32,428 for the Dodgers, $18,919 for Oakland and $14,292 for Milwaukee.

The players’ pool included 50 percent of the gate receipts from wild-card games and 60 percent each from the first three games of the Division Series and the first four games of the League Championship Series and World Series.

