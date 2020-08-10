BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers face the Chicago White Sox on Monday.
The Tigers finished 22-53 against AL Central Division opponents in 2019. Detroit averaged 8.2 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game last year.
The White Sox went 38-37 in division games in 2019. Chicago pitchers had an ERA of 4.90 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.43.
The teams meet for the first time this year.
INJURIES: Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann: (forearm), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), Cameron Maybin: (quad), JaCoby Jones: (abdominal ).
White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Reynaldo Lopez: (shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Nick Madrigal: (left shoulder), Tim Anderson: (right groin), Edwin Encarnacion: (shoulder).
