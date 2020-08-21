BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians square off against the Detroit Tigers on Friday.
The Indians finished 48-28 against AL Central Division opponents in 2019. Cleveland averaged 8.4 hits with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 18 total triples last season.
The Tigers went 22-53 in division games in 2019. Detroit averaged 8.2 hits per game last year and totaled 149 home runs as a team.
The teams meet for the third time this year. Cleveland leads the season series 3-0.
INJURIES: Indians: None listed.
Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann: (forearm), Ivan Nova: (right triceps), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), Cameron Maybin: (leg), C.J. Cron: (knee).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.