“My dad has been telling me about the importance of nerves before my football games for basically as long as I’ve been playing,” Dane said. “We talk about how that nervous feeling you get is there for a reason, and that it actually helps you perform under pressure. I like to think about it from a survival perspective — your nerves are there before a hunt to let you know how important it is for your survival, and it elevates all the senses necessary to be successful.”