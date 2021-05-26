Tommy Edman connected against Carlos Rodón (5-2) in the third and Aaron Bummer in the eighth for a 2-0 lead. Edmundo Sosa added a two-run single in the ninth, and the NL Central-leading Cardinals came away with the win after losing four of five.
John Gant (3-2) dodged bases-loaded jams in the first and third innings while pitching into the sixth.
TWINS 3, ORIOLES 2
MINNEAPOLIS — Miguel Sanó hit a three-run homer off Jorge López (1-6), and Minnesota completed a three-game sweep of the major league-worst Orioles, who have lost nine straight.
Michael Pineda (3-2) allowed one run and three hits over six innings in his first start since May 13 following a trip to the injured list caused by a thigh abscess. He fell behind in the first on Trey Mancini’s 11th home run.
Minnesota has won six of seven overall and 15 in a row over Baltimore. Hansel Robles earned his third save.
ATHLETICS 6, MARINERS 3
OAKLAND, Calif. — James Kaprielian (2-0) allowed two hits in seven scoreless innings, and Oakland avoided a three-game sweep.
Matt Olson hit his 13th homer, Seth Brown had two hits and two RBIs, and Jake Diekman got four outs for his sixth save.
Robert Dugger (0-1) gave up five runs, five hits and three walks in 3 1/3 innings.
ANGELS 9, RANGERS 8
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Taylor Ward hit a three-run homer off Dane Dunning (2-4) in the first and had a career-high five RBIs.
Los Angeles led 9-1 but Nate Lowe had a two-run homer in sixth, and Texas scored five times in the eighth on Joey Gallo’s two-run homer, Brock Holt’s RBI double and Willie Calhoun’s two-run double.
With a runner on, Raisel Iglesias struck out Adolis García, Joey Gallo and Khris Davis for his eighth save.
Griffin Canning (4-3) allowed three runs and four hits in six innings.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports