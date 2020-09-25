The Rockies are 16-20 against the rest of their division. The Colorado offense has compiled a .256 batting average as a team this season, Charlie Blackmon leads the team with a mark of .308.
TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 25 extra base hits and is slugging .463.
Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 65 hits and is batting .295.
INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (elbow), Merrill Kelly: (right shoulder), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder), Josh Rojas: (back).
Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Joe Harvey: (elbow), Jon Gray: (shoulder), David Dahl: (shoulder), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder), Chris Owings: (hamstring), Nolan Arenado: (left shoulder).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
