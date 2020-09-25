Colorado Rockies (25-31, fourth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (22-34, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Colorado: Antonio Senzatela (5-2, 3.13 ERA) Arizona: Zac Gallen (2-2, 3.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and Colorado will square off on Friday.

The Diamondbacks are 11-25 against teams from the NL West. Arizona has hit 54 home runs as a team this season. Kole Calhoun leads them with 15, averaging one every 11.9 at-bats.

The Rockies are 16-20 against the rest of their division. The Colorado offense has compiled a .256 batting average as a team this season, Charlie Blackmon leads the team with a mark of .308.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 25 extra base hits and is slugging .463.

Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 65 hits and is batting .295.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (elbow), Merrill Kelly: (right shoulder), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder), Josh Rojas: (back).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Joe Harvey: (elbow), Jon Gray: (shoulder), David Dahl: (shoulder), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder), Chris Owings: (hamstring), Nolan Arenado: (left shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.