BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday.
The Rockies went 32-44 in division play in 2019. Colorado averaged 9.3 hits with 3.6 extra base hits per game and 41 total triples last season.
The Diamondbacks finished 38-38 against NL West Division opponents in 2019. Arizona pitchers had a WHIP of 1.31 last year while striking out 8.8 hitters per game.
The teams meet for the first time this season. Arizona leads the season series 1-0.
INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Chi Chi Gonzalez: (bicep), Wade Davis: (right shoulder).
Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (elbow), Madison Bumgarner: (back), Silvino Bracho: (elbow).
