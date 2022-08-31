Gallen extends scoreless streak, Dbacks blast Phillies 12-3

PHOENIX — Zac Galen stretched his scoreless streak to 34 1/3 innings with another dominating performance, Jake McCarthy homered and had five RBIs, and the Arizona Diamondbacks blasted the Philadelphia Phillies 12-3 on Tuesday night.
He got plenty of help from Arizona’s offense.
The Diamondbacks set two team records in the series opener Monday night, scoring six runs in consecutive innings to overcome a 7-0 deficit and beat the Phillies 13-7.
Arizona rewarded manager Torey Lovullo with a contract extension through 2023 on Tuesday and kept hitting.
The Diamondbacks knocked Aaron Nola (9-11) for five runs in the second inning and McCarthy put them up 8-0 with a towering, three-run homer in the fourth. Rookie Corbin Carroll added a two-run double in the eighth inning off infielder Nick Maton in his second big league game.
Arizona had a season-high 17 hits for its seventh straight win over the Phillies.
Philadelphia’s Brandon Marsh hit a three-run homer off Noé Ramirez in the eighth.
Gallen has been dominant for the better part of two months and entered Tuesday’s game with the fifth-longest scoreless-innings streak in Diamondbacks’ history.
The right-hander moved up three places in one night with a mix of mid-90s fastballs and sharp-breaking curveballs. He is now behind only Brandon Webb’s 42-inning scoreless streak in 2007.
Gallen is 6-0 with a 0.72 ERA his last eight starts and has not lost since June 10. He has a career-high 146 strikeouts this season.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Phillies: RHP Zach Eflin (right knee) threw a short bullpen on Tuesday and could throw another later this week in San Francisco. He will likely be slotted as a reliever when he’s reinstated.
UP NEXT
Phillies LHP Bailey Falter (2-3, 4.41 ERA) looks to win his third straight game on Wednesday when he faces Diamondbacks LHP Tommy Henry (3-2, 3.25), who is 3-1 with a 2.38 ERA over his last four starts.
