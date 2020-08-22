BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.
The Giants went 38-38 in division play in 2019. San Francisco hit .239 as a team with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 26 total triples last year.
The Diamondbacks finished 38-38 against NL West Division opponents in 2019. Arizona hit .252 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 40 total triples last season.
The teams meet for the first time this year. San Francisco leads the season series 1-0.
INJURIES: Giants: Drew Smyly: (finger), Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: (lat strain), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Austin Slater: (groin), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).
Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (elbow), Andrew Chafin: (left finger), Madison Bumgarner: (back), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder).
