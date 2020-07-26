BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.
The Padres finished 31-45 against NL West Division opponents in 2019. San Diego averaged 7.9 hits with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 224 total doubles last season.
The Diamondbacks went 38-38 in division play in 2019. Arizona pitchers had a WHIP of 1.31 last year while striking out 8.8 hitters per game.
INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (undisclosed), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Jorge Mateo: (undisclosed), Eric Hosmer: (illness).
Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (undisclosed), Silvino Bracho: (elbow).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
