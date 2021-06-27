Rangers: OF/DH Willie Calhoun went on the injured list a day after his left forearm was broken when he was hit by a pitch. OF Jason Martin was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock. The Rangers didn’t have more details on Calhoun, whose jaw was broken when he was hit by a pitch in spring training last year. ... Manager Chris Woodward said OF David Dahl (left rib cage injury) wasn’t the choice to replace Calhoun because the club wasn’t ready to end his minor league rehab assignment. Dahl has been out since May 26.