RHP Gerrit Cole and LHP Jordan Montgomery, on the COVID-19 list since Aug. 2 and 3, respectively, threw bullpen sessions on Friday. Manager Aaron Boone hopes the two will rejoin the rotation early next week. ... Boone said 1B Anthony Rizzo, out with the coronavirus since Aug. 8, had turned a corner and was set for a cardiac evaluation on Monday. ... C Gary Sanchez, on the COVID-19 list since Aug. 5, is working out at Double-A Somerset.