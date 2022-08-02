Gallo sent to Dodgers by Yankees after strikeout-filled year

NEW YORK — Joey Gallo’s unproductive tenure with the New York Yankees ended when he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday for minor league right-hander Clayton Beeter.
A two-time All-Star, Gallo has a $10,275,000 salary and is owed $3,613,187 for the remainder of the season. He is eligible for free agency after the World Series.
Beeter, 23, was 0-3 with a 5.75 ERA this season at Double-A Tulsa, striking out 88 and walking 35 in 51 2/3 innings. He was drafted by the Dodgers with the 66th pick in the 2020 amateur draft and signed for a $1,196,500 bonus.
