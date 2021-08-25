The World Series is scheduled to start on Oct. 26 at the home of the pennant winner with the better regular-season record, and Game 7 would be Nov. 3.
The latest a World Series game has been played is Nov. 4, in 2001 and again in 2009. The Series has not gone past October since 2017, when the Houston Astros won Game 7 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Nov. 1.
MLB’s regular season is scheduled to end Oct. 3, and tiebreaker games would take place the following day.
