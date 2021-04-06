St. Louis Cardinals (2-2) vs. Miami Marlins (1-3)

Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: John Gant (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (0-0, .00 ERA)

LINE: Marlins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins face the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday.

The Marlins went 11-15 on their home field in 2020. Miami pitchers struck out 7.5 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 4.86.

The Cardinals went 16-15 away from home in 2020. St. Louis averaged 6.8 hits per game last season, batting .234 as a team.

INJURIES: Marlins: Elieser Hernandez: (biceps), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jesus Sanchez: (groin), Garrett Cooper: (covid vaccine reaction).

Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (right shoulder), Kwang Hyun Kim: (back), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Harrison Bader: (right forearm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.