The Marlins went 11-15 on their home field in 2020. Miami pitchers struck out 7.5 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 4.86.
The Cardinals went 16-15 away from home in 2020. St. Louis averaged 6.8 hits per game last season, batting .234 as a team.
INJURIES: Marlins: Elieser Hernandez: (biceps), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jesus Sanchez: (groin), Garrett Cooper: (covid vaccine reaction).
Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (right shoulder), Kwang Hyun Kim: (back), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Harrison Bader: (right forearm).
