Rangers: RHP Kohei Arihara was placed on the 10-day IL with a bruised right middle finger, and OF Eli White was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock a day after being sent down. Arihara, in his first big league season since coming over from Japan, has allowed 16 earned runs in 8 1/3 innings over his past three starts. The move came a day after Seattle scored five runs in 3 2/3 innings against him. ... RHP Kyle Cody (right shoulder inflammation) was transferred to the 60-day IL to make room for C Jack Kruger, who was claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels.