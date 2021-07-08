The Reds loaded the bases in the first and second innings, but came up empty. In the second, Houser escaped with back-to-back strikeouts of Jesse Winker and Nick Castellanos. Both All-Star starters, the pair entered Thursday ranked among the top five in the NL in OPS, slugging and average, with Castellanos’ .335 average leading the league. They went a combined 1 for 8 on Thursday.