The Angels went 19-21 in division games in 2020. Los Angeles batted .248 as a team last year and hit 85 total home runs.
The Astros went 19-21 in division games in 2020. Houston pitchers had an ERA of 4.31 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.31.
INJURIES: Angels: Felix Pena: (right hamstring), Luke Bard: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).
Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Framber Valdez: (finger), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Josh James: (hip), Pedro Baez: (illness), Michael Brantley: (hand/wrist).
