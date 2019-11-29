The 32-year-old Garneau hit .244 with three homers and 14 RBIs in 35 games this year for the Los Angeles Angels and Oakland, which claimed him off waivers on Aug. 3.
A five-year major league veteran, he also has played for Colorado and the Chicago White Sox.
Houston catchers Robinson Chirinos and Martín Maldonado became free agents.
___
