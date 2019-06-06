Los Angeles Angels’ Dustin Garneau, third from right, is mobbed by teammates after driving in the game-winning run with a double during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. Los Angeles won 10-9. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press)

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Dustin Garneau’s ground-rule double with two outs in the ninth inning scored Brian Goodwin with the game-winning run and gave the Los Angeles Angels a 10-9 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday night.

Oakland left fielder Robbie Grossman was playing shallow and made a long run to the warning track, but was unable to catch Garneau’s drive before it bounced and went over the wall. Goodwin got aboard with a two-out single off Lou Trivino (2-4) and stole second.

The Athletics were up 7-1 after 2½ innings before Los Angeles rallied with seven straight runs to take an 8-7 lead after four. Oakland regained the lead with two in the eighth when Matt Olson hit an RBI single and Matt Chapman scored on Hansel Robles’ wild pitch, beating Jonathan Lucroy’s tag at the plate. Chapman was originally ruled out but the call was overturned following a replay review.

The Angels tied it at 9 when Shohei Ohtani was walked by Ryan Buchter with the bases loaded in the eighth.

Ohtani homered and tied a career high with four RBIs. He added to earlier homers by Tommy La Stella and Mike Trout, who had the big hit in a four-run third when he drove Daniel Mengden’s curveball to left-center for a two-run shot.

The first four hitters in Los Angeles’ lineup — La Stella, Trout, Ohtani and Albert Pujols — combined for eight hits and seven RBIs. Robles (3-0) got the win after allowing one hit in 1 1/3 innings.

Grossman tied a career high with four hits and made a diving catch in the eighth on Luis Rengifo’s line drive.

Marcus Semien had three hits and three RBIs for Oakland. He had the key hit in a four-run second when his single drove in two runs. Oakland added to its lead with three in the third on RBI singles by Grossman, Jurickson Profar and Semien. Profar also had three hits.

STREAKS AND STATS

Oakland CF Ramón Laureano had his 16-game hitting streak snapped after going 0 for 4. He came into the day with the longest active streak in the majors. ... Angels SS David Fletcher — fifth in the AL with a .313 batting average — has a hit in 14 of the last 15 games. ... La Stella’s shot marked the fourth leadoff homer for the Angels. However, it was the first time La Stella has done it in his career. ... Lucroy’s single in the eighth snapped an 0-for-24 skid.

UP FIRST

Both teams started an opener on the mound.

Cam Bedrosian struck out two in one inning for Los Angeles. The right-hander was used as an opener for the second time in three days and hasn’t allowed a run in four of his six starts.

Oakland reliever Joakim Soria made the first start of his 12-year career. He gave up a run on two hits — including La Stella’s leadoff homer — and struck out two.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: OF Justin Upton (turf toe) took live batting practice and hit two home runs in eight at-bats. ... RHP Matt Harvey (upper back strain) will make a rehab start for Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Athletics: RHP Mike Fiers (4-3, 5.00 ERA) held opponents to a .139 batting average in six May starts, the second-lowest mark in the AL. One of those games was his no-hitter against Cincinnati on May 7.

Angels: LHP Tyler Skaggs (4-5, 4.50 ERA) is 2-7 in 11 career starts vs. Oakland.

