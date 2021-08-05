Giants: La Stella (hamstring) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and started at third base ... RHP Anthony DeSclafani was placed on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder fatigue. The move is retroactive to Aug. 3. ... LHP Conner Menez designated for assignment. ... OF Mike Yastrzemski was scratched from the lineup with right hamstring tightness. ... Kapler said 1B Brandon Belt (knee) was expected to arrive in Phoenix on Wednesday and could be added to the active roster as soon as Thursday.