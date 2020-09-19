The Giants have gone 9-16 away from home. The San Francisco offense has compiled a .266 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the National League. Donovan Solano leads the team with an average of .333.
TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 14 home runs and is slugging .454.
Wilmer Flores ranks second on the Giants with nine home runs and has 25 RBIs.
INJURIES: Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Stephen Piscotty: (knee), Chad Pinder: (hamstring), Matt Chapman: (hip).
Giants: Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Trevor Gott: (right elbow), Kevin Gausman: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Mike Yastrzemski: (calf), Joey Rickard: (elbow), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
