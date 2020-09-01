The Giants are 11-12 against NL West Division teams. San Francisco hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .318 this season, led by Brandon Belt with a mark of .400.
TOP PERFORMERS: Blackmon leads the Rockies with 47 hits and has 28 RBIs.
Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 37 hits and is batting .280.
INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Joe Harvey: (elbow), Wade Davis: (right shoulder), David Dahl: (back), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder), Chris Owings: (hamstring).
Giants: Drew Smyly: (finger), Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Trevor Cahill: (left hip), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Austin Slater: (groin), Joey Rickard: (elbow), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).

