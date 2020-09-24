The Rockies are 15-20 against the rest of their division. Colorado’s lineup has 60 home runs this season, Trevor Story leads the club with 11 homers.
TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Dickerson leads the Giants with 10 home runs and has 27 RBIs.
Story leads the Rockies with 63 hits and is batting .294.
INJURIES: Giants: Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Trevor Gott: (right elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Mike Yastrzemski: (calf), Joey Rickard: (elbow), Luis Alexander Basabe: (right hamstring), Chadwick Tromp: (shoulder), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).
Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Joe Harvey: (elbow), Jon Gray: (shoulder), David Dahl: (shoulder), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder), Chris Owings: (hamstring), Nolan Arenado: (left shoulder).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
