Atlanta Braves (11-10, third in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (8-13, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kevin Gausman (1-1, 2.75 ERA, .76 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) Reds: Sonny Gray (1-3, 2.79 ERA, .88 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Atlanta will play at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday.

The Reds are 5-5 in home games. Cincinnati’s team on-base percentage of .261 is last in the majors. Tucker Barnhart leads the club with an OBP of .377.

The Braves are 4-4 on the road. Atlanta’s team on-base percentage of .355 is third in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the club with an OBP of .438. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with nine extra base hits and is batting .235. Jose Iglesias has nine hits and is batting .281 over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Freeman leads the Braves with 25 hits and has 12 RBIs. Josh Donaldson is 13-for-36 with three doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .200 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Braves: 4-6, .268 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored by three runs

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 10-day IL (back), Sonny Gray: day-to-day (calf), Matt Kemp: day-to-day (chest wall contusion), Joey Votto: day-to-day (back), Scooter Gennett: 10-day IL (groin), Alex Blandino: 10-day IL (knee).

Braves Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jonny Venters: 10-day IL (calf), Darren O’Day: 10-day IL (forearm), Mike Foltynewicz: 10-day IL (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.