The Giants are 14-14 against NL West opponents. The San Francisco offense has compiled a .269 batting average as a team this season, good for second in the MLB. Donovan Solano leads the team with a mark of .344.
The Diamondbacks have gone 10-22 against division opponents. Arizona is hitting a collective .232 this season, led by Ketel Marte with an average of .307.
TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 23 extra base hits and is slugging .579.
Kole Calhoun leads the Diamondbacks with eight home runs and is batting .197.
INJURIES: Giants: Drew Smyly: (finger), Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Joey Rickard: (elbow), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).
Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (rib cage), Corbin Martin: (elbow), Merrill Kelly: (right shoulder), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.