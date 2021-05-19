Lux was a surefire prospect who took more time than expected to click in the majors, but the infielder has got it together now: He is 18 for 52 (.346) with two homers, 12 RBIs, and seven multi-hit performances in Los Angeles’ last 14 games. It’s happening just in time for the Dodgers, who have moved Lux to shortstop after losing World Series MVP Corey Seager indefinitely to a broken hand last weekend.