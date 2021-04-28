Boone said RF Aaron Judge is “is just a little banged up on the trip in a number of areas in the lower body.” Boone defended his lack of specifics “because I think there’s multiple minor things that pop up that I don’t think it’s really necessary at times to go into. There’s times when it is absolutely clearly is specific. There’s other times when it’s a little bit gray and it’s a little bit of wear and tear, so that’s what I leave it at.” Boone hoped Judge would play Thursday and said LHP Wandy Peralta probably would be available Thursday following the trade from San Francisco on Tuesday.