Wilson was the Angels’ first-round draft pick this year at No. 15 overall. The middle infielder batted .275 in rookie ball.

San Francisco also announced it signed right-hander Kevin Gausman to a $9 million, one-year contract. One of the top priorities for president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi was finding a starting pitcher during this week’s winter meetings. The team had planned to speak with left-hander Madison Bumgarner, but there were few signs that a reunion was imminent.

Gausman can earn an additional $1 million in performance bonuses, $250,000 each for 18, 22, 26 and 30 starts.

