Giants: 3B Evan Longoria came off the 10-day injured list after missing 11 games with a bruised right hand that sidelined him since Aug 18. But he didn’t start, expected to do so Saturday, as the Giants ease him back. He reached on an error as a pinch-hitter in the sixth. ... INF Tommy La Stella, scratched Monday against with tightness in his left side, had a pinch-hit groundout ending the eighth. ... IF/OF Mauricio Dubón was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.