Melinda Gordon, Gil Vernon and Robert Keller issued the decision, one day after hearing arguments.
Solano is eligible for free agency after the World Series.
Teams have won five of eight cases decided thus far, also beating Atlanta shortstop Dansby Swanson ($6 million), Tampa Bay pitcher Ryan Yarbrough ($2.3 million), New York Mets third baseman/outfielder J.D. Davis ($2.1 million) and Baltimore outfielder Anthony Santander ($2.1 million).
St. Louis pitcher Jack Flaherty ($3.9 million), Braves pitcher Mike Soroka ($2.8 million) and Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi ($2.45 million) won their cases.
Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ became the final player this year to go to a hearing. Happ asked for a raise from $624,000 to $4.1 million during Thursday’s Zoom session, and the Cubs argued he should be paid $3.25 million.
A decision by arbitrators Frederic Horowitz, Steven Wolf and Jules Bloch is expected Friday.
