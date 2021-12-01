He will earn a $12.5 million salary in both 2022 and 2023 and his contract includes a $62,500 annual donation to the Giants Community Fund. He can make a potential $5 million in performance bonuses over the two years for games when he records nine or more outs: a possible $2.5 million in each season — $250,000 each for 20 and 22 games doing so and $500,000 each for 24, 26, 28 and 30.