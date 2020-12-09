“GIANTS NATION!! Now that the details are finalized i cant wait to go get more WWWWWWWWWW! LETS GO BABY! (@) SFGiants,” he wrote.
The 25-year-old Tromp batted .213 with four home runs and 10 RBIs in 24 games last season.
The Giants also announced they signed 11 players to minor league contracts that include an invitation to major league spring training: RHP Melvin Adon, RHP Daniel Alvarez, LHP Anthony Banda, RHP Silvino Bracho, RHP Rico Garcia, INF/OF Jason Krizan, RHP Dominic Leone, LHP Sam Long, RHP Yunior Marte, RHP Raffi Vizcaino and RHP Sam Wolff.
