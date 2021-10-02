Giants: LHP Scott Kazmir went on the 10-day injured list with a Grade 1 right hamstring strain that he injured running to cover first in the initial inning of his start Thursday night that forced him to exit. ... Closer Jake McGee could return this weekend from a right oblique strain. “It’s all prioritizing his health,” Kapler said. ... RHP Johnny Cueto rested after tossing 2 1/3 innings in his first career relief outing Thursday.