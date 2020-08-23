Pence was a fiery emotional leader for the Giants from 2012-2018, helping anchor teams that won the World Series in 2012 and 2014.
After making the All-Star team with Texas last season, he returned to San Francisco in February on a one-year, $3 million contract but hit just .096 with two homers and six RBI in 17 games.
Robertson will report to the Giants’ alternate training site in Sacramento. The team also reinstated reliever Sam Coonrod from the 10-day injured list.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.