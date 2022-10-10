Giants hire Pete Putila as new general manager

SAN FRANCISCO —
The 33-year-old Putila was in his 12th season with the Astros and third as assistant general manager. Houston has advanced to the postseason in each of Putila’s three seasons as assistant GM, reaching the World Series last season and the American League Championship Series in 2020.
“I’m very excited for this opportunity and I look forward to collaborating with Farhan and the leadership team,” Putila said. “I am both humbled and eager to continue building the winning culture our fans expect and deserve.”
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports