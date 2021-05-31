Angels: A day after his start in Oakland, LHP José Quintana went on the 10-day injured list with inflammation in his throwing shoulder, though he will undergo further tests. Lefty José Quijada was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake to take his roster spot. “That’s what we’re thinking it is but we want to make sure. He was feeling it that last inning out there and of course the velocity was coming down,” manager Joe Maddon said. “When he says he’s hurt, he’s hurt.” ... C Max Stassi concluded his four-game rehab assignment while recovering from a concussion and “he’s ready to go,” Maddon said.