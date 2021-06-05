Brandon Crawford played in his 1,324th game at shortstop, two shy of breaking Travis Jackson’s franchise record of 1,325. Crawford isn’t due to get a day off and will likely get the mark Sunday in the series finale with the Cubs. … Chicago 3B Patrick Wisdom singled in three at-bats and is batting .407 (11 for 27) in 11 games since being called up May 25. … San Francisco RHP Nick Tropeano was optioned after Thursday’s game to Triple-A Sacramento and designated for assignment to clear roster room for Kazmir’s return.