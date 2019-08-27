Arizona Diamondbacks (66-66, second in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (65-66, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Mike Leake (9-10, 4.78 ERA) Giants: Jeff Samardzija (9-10, 3.44 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals San Francisco and Arizona will play on Tuesday.

The Giants are 33-29 against the rest of their division. San Francisco has a team on-base percentage of .304, led by Brandon Belt with a mark of .336.

The Diamondbacks are 26-36 against the rest of their division. Arizona has hit 191 home runs as a team this season. Eduardo Escobar leads the club with 29, averaging one every 17.8 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 55 extra base hits and is batting .262. Mike Yastrzemski is 11-for-39 with a double, a triple, four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 161 hits and has 76 RBIs. Jones is 5-for-18 with a triple, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .284 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .229 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Giants Injuries: Trevor Gott: (arm), Johnny Cueto: (elbow), Mike Yastrzemski: (hand), Steven Duggar: (shoulder), Pablo Sandoval: (elbow).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: (forearm), Taijuan Walker: (elbow), Yoshihisa Hirano: (elbow), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: (knee), David Peralta: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

