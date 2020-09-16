The Giants are 9-15 in road games. The San Francisco offense has compiled a .266 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the league. Donovan Solano leads the team with an average of .349.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Seager leads the Mariners with 17 extra base hits and is batting .248.
Solano leads the Giants with 52 hits and has 27 RBIs.
INJURIES: Mariners: Andres Munoz: (elbow), Matt Magill: (shoulder), Taylor Guilbeau: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (right forearm), Nestor Cortes Jr.: (left elbow), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Mitch Haniger: (back), Sam Haggerty: (left forearm), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Tom Murphy: (left foot).
Giants: Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Trevor Gott: (right elbow), Kevin Gausman: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Joey Rickard: (elbow), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
