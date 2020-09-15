The Mariners are 12-9 on their home turf. Seattle’s lineup has 52 home runs this season, Kyle Lewis leads them with 10 homers.
The Giants have gone 9-15 away from home. San Francisco ranks fifth in the league in hitting with a .266 batting average, Donovan Solano leads the team with an average of .349.
TOP PERFORMERS: Lewis leads the Mariners with 10 home runs and is slugging .494.
Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 25 extra base hits and is slugging .557.
INJURIES: Mariners: Andres Munoz: (elbow), Matt Magill: (shoulder), Taylor Guilbeau: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (right forearm), Nestor Cortes Jr.: (left elbow), Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Mitch Haniger: (back), Sam Haggerty: (left forearm), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Tom Murphy: (left foot).
Giants: Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Trevor Gott: (right elbow), Kevin Gausman: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Joey Rickard: (elbow), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
