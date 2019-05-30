San Francisco Giants (21-33, fifth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (19-34, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Thursday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco enters the matchup as losers of their last seven games.

The Marlins are 11-17 in home games. Miami has hit 39 home runs this season, the lowest total in the majors. Jorge Alfaro leads the club with eight, averaging one every 18.9 at-bats.

The Giants are 11-15 on the road. The San Francisco pitching staff owns a team ERA of 4.74, Madison Bumgarner paces the staff with a mark of 3.89. The Marlins won the last meeting 4-2. Nick Anderson earned his second victory and Starlin Castro went 1-for-3 with a triple and an RBI for Miami. Bumgarner registered his fifth loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alfaro leads the Marlins with eight home runs and has 19 RBIs. Harold Ramirez has 17 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Miami.

Brandon Belt leads the Giants with 21 extra base hits and is slugging .467. Joe Panik has 10 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 7-3, .282 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Giants: 2-8, .196 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by 45 runs

Marlins Injuries: Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Peter O’Brien: 10-day IL (ribcage), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (oblique), Chad Wallach: 10-day IL (concussion).

Giants Injuries: Nick Vincent: 10-day IL (pectoral), Trevor Gott: 10-day IL (forearm), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 10-day IL (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.