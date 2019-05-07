San Francisco Giants (15-20, fifth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (16-19, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Madison Bumgarner (1-4, 3.92 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (1-1, 4.03 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and San Francisco match up to begin the three-game series.

The Rockies are 4-8 against opponents from the NL West. Colorado ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .238 batting average. Nolan Arenado leads the team with an average of .305.

The Giants are 8-9 against the rest of their division. San Francisco ranks last in the league in hitting with a .216 batting average, Steven Duggar leads the team with an average of .270. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arenado leads the Rockies with 43 hits and has 27 RBIs. Trevor Story is 9-for-41 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Brandon Belt leads the Giants with 14 extra base hits and is batting .221. Duggar has 12 hits and is batting .343 over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .250 batting average, 6.21 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Giants: 4-6, .228 batting average, 7.10 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Rockies Injuries: Chris Rusin: 10-day IL (back), Harrison Musgrave: 10-day IL (left elbow flexor strain), Jake McGee: 10-day IL (knee), Noel Cuevas: 10-day IL (quad), Daniel Murphy: day-to-day (back).

Giants Injuries: Derek Holland: 10-day IL (finger), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Evan Longoria: day-to-day (shoulder), Erik Kratz: 10-day IL (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.