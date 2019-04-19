San Francisco Giants (8-12, fourth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (10-6, second in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Madison Bumgarner (1-2, 3.12 ERA, .92 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) Pirates: Jordan Lyles (1-0, 0.82 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and San Francisco meet to begin a three-game series.

The Pirates are 4-2 on their home turf. Pittsburgh’s lineup has 13 home runs this season, Josh Bell leads the club with three homers.

The Giants are 3-7 on the road. San Francisco has slugged .336 this season. Brandon Belt leads the team with a mark of .508. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bell leads the Pirates with 13 RBIs and is batting .310. Starling Marte is 9-for-43 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with four home runs and has 13 RBIs. Steven Duggar is 9-for-44 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, .244 batting average, 2.87 ERA

Giants: 5-5, .203 batting average, 3.25 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Pirates Injuries: Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Gregory Polanco: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Dickerson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: 10-day IL (finger), Jose Osuna: 10-day IL (neck), Kevin Newman: 10-day IL (finger), Elias Diaz: 10-day IL (illness).

Giants Injuries: Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.