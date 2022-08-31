Giants, Padres to play in Mexico City on April 28-29

NEW YORK — The San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants will play in the first regular-season Major League Baseball games in Mexico City next year, three seasons after the first scheduled matchup there was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MLB had announced in December 2019 that San Diego and Arizona would play the following April 18 and 19 at the 20,000-capacity ballpark, which opened in March 2019. But the pandemic delayed opening day from March 26 to July 23 and caused the Mexico games to be canceled, along with a Chicago Cubs-St. Louis series in London on June 13 and 14, and a three-game series between the New York Mets and Miami at San Juan, Puerto Rico, from April 28-30.
The Cubs-Cardinals series at London’s Olympic Stadium was rescheduled for next June 24-25.
Spring training games were played in Mexico City in 2001, 2003, 2004 and 2016 at Fray Nano and Foro Sol.
San Diego has played made three regular-season trips to Monterrey, Mexico, against the Mets (Aug. 16-18, 1996), Colorado (April 4, 1999) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (May 4-6, 2018).
These will be the Giants’ first games outside the U.S. and Canada.
